Disney Pixar’s ‘Coco’ wins in 11 categories at 45th Annie Awards

After taking the box-office by storm, Disney Pixar’s Coco is now on a relentless awards spree, sweeping everything aside that’s on their way as the movie was bestowed with another 11 of them at the fourty-fifth Annie Awards in LA on Sunday.

An event to recognise excellence in animation, Coco resoundingly stamped its authority by bagging prizes in every category that it was nominated for, including some of the coveted ones such as the best animated feature, best direction, best animated effects and also the best music.

Preceded by a slew accolades at Critics’ Choice Awards, the Golden Globe and many more, the latest set of gong comes hot on its trails.

Another animation film to make it big at the awards was the Afghan featurette The Breadwinner, who not only bagged 10 nominations – the most behind Coco – but was also awarded with best animated feature – independent. The movie encompasses the travails of a young girl from the Taliban-ruled country who braves it all, including dressing up as a boy, to aid her family in earning daily bread and butter.

Best animation special production went to Revolting Rhymes, whereas Dear Basketball won the best animated short subject.