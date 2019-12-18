Disney- Pixar releases new trailer for ‘Onward’

Disney and Pixar unveiled new character posters for the upcoming fantasy adventure, Onward. The film aims to enchant audiences with a new spin on the fantasy world quest format when it hits theaters in spring.

Directed and produced by Monsters University duo Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae respectively, the film follows two teenage elf brothers (voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary adventure to discover if enough magic still remains in the world to bring their dad back.

The character posters revealed by Disney-Pixar include newly announced cast Ali Wong, Lean Waithe and Mel Rodriguez. The film also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Laurel Lightfoot, and Octavia Spencer as the Manticore.

Every frame in the second trailer is deep-rooted with emotions and the core of the story remains heartbreaking. Onward will be released on 6 March 2020.