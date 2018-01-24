Disney Pixar announce the voice cast of ‘The Incredibles 2’

Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles 2 is one of the most widely anticipated releases of the year. The sequel to the 2004 animated superhero film starts immediately after the first film with the Parr family engaged in daily routines until a new villain emerges and hatches a deleterious plan, which the Incredibles together have to foil before the city is gripped by it.

Now, the makers have announced the voice cast of the upcoming flick as Craig Nelson, Holly Hunter and Samuel Jackson all return to lend their voices for Mr.Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone respectively.

One of the prominent members of the family, Dash was also one of the popular, as his lighting quick sprints was as thrilling as his parodies were entertaining. Spencer Fox was at the vocals last time out, but is replaced by Huckleberry Milner for the sequel. Bringing back the coy tonality of his sister Violet Parr would be Sarah Vowell, whereas Brad Bird vocalises the deadpanned Edna Mode.

The Incredibles 2 is set to feature several new characters as well, thereby introducing some new voices to the franchise. Winston Deavor (voice of Bob Odenkirk), Evelyn Deavor (Catherine Keener), Rick Dicker (voice of Jonathan Banks) and Voyd (voice of Sophia Bush) all join the roster.

The character of the Ambassador, a foreign ambassador committed to the legalisation of the superheroes, would be voiced by Isabella Rosselini.

A Walt Disney Pictures release, The Incredibles 2 is slated to release in India on 15 June 2018.