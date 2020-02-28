Disney + orders ‘The Proud Family’ reboot

Disney+ announced the revival of The Proud Family. The series will return with all new episodes on the streamer and will see the original voice cast return. The returning cast includes Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson and Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton, Karen Malina, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes and Cedric the Entertainer.

Executive producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, who worked on the original Disney Channel series, will also be returning for the new iteration. Produced by Disney Television Animation, the new animated sitcom The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will continue to follow Penny Proud and her madcap family and friends.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” Smith and Farquhar said in a joint statement. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

Other shows recently ordered at Disney Plus include a Turner & Hooch series starring Josh Peck in the Tom Hanks role and a Mighty Ducks series starring Lauren Graham, with Emilio Estevez set to return as Gordon Bombay.