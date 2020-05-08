Disney+ orders R. L. Stine’s ‘Just Beyond’

Disney+ has ordered eight-episode series Just Beyond. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, the horror/comedy anthology, is based on the best-selling BOOM! Studios graphic novel series from children’s writer R.L. Stine (Goosebumps).

Just Beyond was written by Seth Grahame-Smith, author of novels Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, and screenwriter of Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows, The Lego Batman Movie and The Saint for director Dexter Fletcher and star Chris Pine.

The four-volume Just Beyond graphic novel series, aimed at middle schoolers, can see artwork by Kelly and Nichole Matthew. Smith will serve as executive producer alongside David Katzenberg through their KatzSmith Productions banner, Stephen Christy and Ross Richie. Stine is attached as co-executive producer.

The project stems from BOOM! Studios’ multi-year first-look deal at 20th TV inked in 2014. The comic book publisher recently entered a first-look TV deal with Netflix; its first-look feature deal at 20th Century Studios runs until Jan 2021.