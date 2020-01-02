Disney opens ‘Spies in Disguise’ with decent reviews and box office projections

Spies in Disguise, a CG comedy opened in 3,500 screens domestically. In the first opening five-day frame, the movie is projected to pull in something in the range of $20 million.

Spies in Disguise comes from Blue Sky, the studio best known for Ice Age and Rio franchises. None of its films outside those franchises has taken more than $300 million at the global box office. Its last offering, Ferdinand, opened in December 2017 (also against a Star Wars film), and took $13.4 million in its first three days on its way to $84.4 million domestic. The film performed well abroad pulling in an additional $211M from international plays.

The movie is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, produced by Blue Sky Studios and distributed by 20th Century Fox. Based on Lucas Martell’s 2009 animated short Pigeon: Impossible, the movie features Will Smith and Tom Holland, alongside Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka in the supporting roles.