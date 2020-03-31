Disney makes magic happen with a virtual parade

Disney is spreading magic directly to people’s home as the theme parks remain close due to the coronavirus pandemic. Disney Parks shared a virtual viewing of their new ‘Magic Happens’ parade on YouTube in order to bring a little joy, a little fun and, yes, a little magic into the homes of fans that can’t currently visit Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

“So sit back, relax and watch from the comfort of your couch as some of the most awe-inspiring moments from classic Disney stories unfold before your eyes and ears—all set to an unforgettable score co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall,” the post reads.

Magic Happens is a daytime spectacular celebrating the magic at the heart of Disney stories, with Mickey Mouse leading the parade down Main Street, USA. It features nine newly-designed floats, which were created as pieces of moving art. The design tells a story along the parade route and evokes a sense of magic.

The parade includes floats inspired by Frozen 2, Moana, Coco, and Sleeping Beauty, as well as Cinderella, The Sword in the Stone and The Princess and the Frog.