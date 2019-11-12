Disney+ launches today and here is what you can watch

Disney+, which launches today will have a lot of new shows and movies to stream. A handful of the new shows will be available immediately including High School the Musical the Musical the Series, Forky Asks a Question, The Imagineering Story, Encore!, and highly the anticipated The Mandalorian.

Written and helmed by Jon Favreau, who directed Disney’s wildly successful remakes of The Jungle Book and The Lion King, The Mandalorian brings together a constellation of stars from within and beyond the legendary franchise.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which follows a group of high school students as they put on a production of High School Musical, will preview today on the launch of Disney+.

Disney+ is developing a series based on the 2018 teen comedy-drama Love Simon. The series will reportedly follow a different closeted gay high school boy.

Forky from Pixar’s Toy Story 4 will explore various existential questions in Forky Asks a Question, 10-part animated shorts series.

SparkShorts, similar to ShortCircuit, where select Pixar employees are given six months and a limited budget to create their own unique shorts. It’s a way to find new voices and new techniques from within the studio talent pool.

Non-fiction and documentary series debuting today include: The Imagineering Story, Encore!, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.