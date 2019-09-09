Disney inks a 10 year deal with British studio Pinewood

The Walt Disney has inked a long-term deal with British studio Pinewood, which gives Disney authority on all the stages, backlots and other production accommodation at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.

The deal between The Walt Disney Company and Pinewood is for 10 years. For a long time, Disney has produced feature films at the studio space including Mary Poppins Returns, Star Wars:The Last Jedi, Rogue One and The Force Awakens as well as Avengers: Age of Ultron and Guardians of the Galaxy. Pinewood has also previously been home to films such as James Bond movies Dr No. and Octopussy as well as Alien 3 and Tim Burton’s Batman.

Commenting on this deal, Pinewood Group chairman Paul Golding said, “It’s wonderful to have Disney here at Pinewood. They’ve been making great films with us for many years and the fact they want to shoot so many more here is testimony not only to the quality of the teams and infrastructure at Pinewood, but also to the British film industry as a whole.”

This announcement has arrived two months after a similar deal between Netflix and Pinewood’s Shepperton Studios. The streaming giant is producing fantasy pic The Old Guard with Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Ejiofor at the studio.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Pinewood is Europe’s largest provider of studio space, and Disney has been using the facility as the home for some of its biggest titles for several years.