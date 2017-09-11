Disney India to promote ‘Frozen’ merchandise with a three week campaign

Disney India has introduced two magical Frozen TVCs on 7 September to celebrate the spirit of sisterhood, featuring two young daughters and how they get inspired by the Frozen sisters in their everyday lives. The TVC’s showcase the happy conversations, secrets and promises shared between the sisters.

The campaign will also bring alive the magic on social media as the ads simultaneously premiere on the Disney India Facebook page, which will be further enhanced with a Disney Frozen store during the Flipkart ‘Big Billion Day’ sale. Disney plans to launch a wide collection of Disney Frozen dolls, apparel and exclusive offers on the e-commerce platform.

All the fans and girls will also get an opportunity to meet Elsa at the magical world of Disney in Hong Kong on purchasing Disney Frozen products on Flipkart during the Big Billion Day sale.

Short format content around the Frozen theme will be published on social media, promising engaging contests with exciting giveaways. The products are available at Hamleys, Flipkart and all leading stores.