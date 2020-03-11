Disney+ Hotstar is now live in India much before schedule

The Disney+ service, which was expected in India towards the end of the months, is already here ahead of time. Hotstar, the video streaming service owned by the Star network has been rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar ahead of the Disney+ launch in India on 29 March, right before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. The black and yellow logo has been replaced by a royal blue and white design for Disney + Hotstar.

At this time, there seems to be no changes to the premium subscription plans, and Disney+ Hotstar continues to roll on with the Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP subscriptions at this time. Some of the new Disney+ content is labelled as Premium while some of the movies and shows are labeled as VIP, in a way that content is spread across both subscription tiers.

It was earlier reported that Hotstar plans to localise Disney+ movies and shows by dubbing or adding subtitles in Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Hotstar’s own original content titled Hotstar Specials are currently available in seven Indian languages.

Priced at $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year, the service offers original shows like space western The Mandalorian that is set in the Star Wars universe, documentary series The World According to Jeff Goldblum, mockumentary High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, besides movies like Lady and the Tramp, Noelle, Purl, Float and Kitbull. Classics such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Miracle on 34th Street, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Recess and the X-Men animated series are also available on the platform.