Disney honours the 50th anniversary of Earth Day

Thi year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, inspiring the population to protect and honour our planet in various ways. The day comes during the largest pandemic ever seen by mankind, but has helped our mother Earth to heal, with the excessive depletion of pollution. The Walt Disney Company is celebrating and honouring the day.

The Walt Disney Company’s portfolio of brands is sharing a wide range of content across linear and digital platforms that shines a light on the wonder and beauty of our planet and inspires hope for its future. In addition to nature documentary content in the National Park Week, The World of National Geographic and The Wild Adventures of Disneynature sections, animation fans can watch many other toons to celebrate the day.

ncludes 101 Dalmatians, The Aristocats, A Bug’s Life, Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers, Dumbo, The Fox and the Hound, Lady and the Tramp, The Lion King, Oliver and Company , The Little Mermaid, The Rescuers, The Tigger Movie, The Wild Timon and Pumbaa, Winnie the Pooh, and Zootopia.

Conservation favorites includes, Aliens of the Deep, Avatar, Bambi, Brother Bear, Fantasia, Finding Dory, Finding Nemo, Flowers and Trees, The Good Dinosaur, Grand Canyonscape, Journey to the Center of the Earth, The Jungle Book, The Living Desert, Marvel’s Hero Project, Pete’s Dragon (2016), Pixar IRL episode 6 UP: Russell Earns a Badge, Pocahontas, Sacred Planet, The Simpsons S8E21 The Old Man and the Lisa, The Suite Life On Deck S1E18 Splash and Trash, The Vanishing Prairie, WALL-E and Wizards of Waverly Place S2E19 Don’t Rain on Justin’s Parade – Earth.

Disney is bringing Earth Day programming to audiences no matter where they may be celebrating the day. There will be thoughtful and inspiring specials and environmentally themed TV episodes, and even engaging social media activations.

Also, the Disney Conservation Fund (DCF) is celebrating 25 years of impactful and positive change. On Earth Day in 1995, the Disney Conservation Fund was born as an idea to help protect wildlife and support conservation efforts worldwide. The countless donations from both public and the Walt Disney Company has helped DCF to donate much more than 100 million dollors to hundreds of important nonprofit organizations dedicated to the care and love of the environment. While Disney’s Animal Kingdom is closed for this year’s monumental Earth Day celebration, Disney is taking the time to look to nature to bring us hope and inspiration.