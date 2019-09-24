Disney drops new ‘Frozen 2’ trailer

Disney has revealed a new trailer for the Frozen 2 on 23 September and it’s a frosty visual treat, packed with adventure and wow moments.

Six years later, Anna (Kristen Bell), Queen Elsa (Idina Menzel), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) embark on a mysterious journey to find the origin of Elsa’s powers, which will enable them to save their kingdom, from evil. The two sisters work together to save the proverbial day.

Along the way, they must battle a mysterious storm, massive ocean waves, an array of monsters and other forces that threaten them. By default, Elsa and Anna spent most of Frozen 2 apart, with the former stuck in a self-imposed exile (or imprisoned) and the latter leading a two-person rescue mission.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel to the 2013 animated extravaganza, Frozen, that earned more than $1.27 billion at the worldwide box office. The new trailer reveals more of the story line unlike the first trailer that was released in June. Expectations are soaring high for Frozen 2 as many expect this comparatively dark sequel to pick from the first film’s simple morality and the psychological harm caused by separation of Anna and Elsa by their parents.

Frozen 2 casts its spell on 22 November.