Disney+ downloads reach almost 41 mn, according to Sensor Tower’s new report

Disney+, a streaming service from Walt Disney, has continued to go strong in terms of user growth in just two months of its debut, as Disney’s stocks rebounded modestly higher.

Launched in the U.S. and Canada on 12 November, Disney+ has “been downloaded almost 41 million times across the App Store and Google Play and has generated an estimated $97.2 million in user spending,” as per mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower’s new report released yesterday, 14 January.

The reporter further added that Disney+ has generated an estimated $97.2 million in user spending on mobile in its first two months. Walt Disney itself announced 10 million Disney+ sign-ups a day after the debut.

In December 2019, Apptopia reported that Disney+ app downloads reached 22 million, marking a 42 per cent jump from 15.5 million downloads two weeks after launch. But the methodologies of Sensor Tower and Apptopia may be different. The Dow Jones media giant will give its next subscriber update with first quarter earnings on 4 February.

Disney+ is already giving tough competitions to Netflix, Amazon and Apple. As Variety reported, separately a survey by YouGov and Variety Intelligence Platform found that Disney+ (76 per cent) received high marks (a score of 4-5 on overall satisfaction with 5 being highest) from more streaming video users than for Netflix (74 per cent), Amazon Prime Video (66 per cent), Disney’s Hulu (64 per cent) and Apple TV+ (48 per cent).

These numbers don’t include any demand for Disney+ on smart TVs, gaming consoles and devices like Roku and Apple TV, which stream video to televisions.

Disney+ is the biggest hit in the US. Sensor Tower said 84 per cent of Disney+ mobile revenue and installs have been in the US in the service’s first 60 days. Disney Plus also streams in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands.