Disney Channels EMEA unveils ‘101 Dalmatian Street’, ‘Gigantosaurus’ and ‘Space Chickens In Space’

Disney Channels EMEA unveiled the first look of several new animated series including 101 Dalmatian Street, Gigantosaurus, and Space Chickens In Space at the Annecy International Animation Festival.

The announcement marks the 20th anniversary of Disney Channel France and gave Disney Channels EMEA SVP and general manager Helene Etzi a chance to reaffirm her commitment for developing original programs and seeking out locally produced content.

101 Dalmatian Street is an original animated series based on the 1956 novel by Dodie Smith and the 1961 Walt Disney film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. It is a fresh take on the two classics and will follow 101 dogs living by themselves without a human owner. It takes place in 21st century London and features the eldest canine siblings Dylan, Dolly and their parents with the other 97 pups playing a supporting role.

The 48 x 11 minute series along with two x 22 minute specials are based on a pitch from Finland based Gigglebug Entertainment’s Anttu Harlin and Joonas Utti. It is being developed by Disney’s original animation team in London along with UK based Passion Animation Studios. 101 Dalmatian Street will roll out on Disney Channels worldwide next fall.

Produced by Cyber Group Studios, Gigantosaurus is based on the book by author and illustrator Johnny Duddle. The series follows four dinosaur friends as they explore a prehistoric world and search for the mysterious Gigantosaurus. The toon will air on Disney Junior worldwide in 2019 and has been presold to France Televisions (France) and Super RTL (Germany).

Space Chickens In Space is a surreal new animated comedy commissioned by Disney XD EMEA and Channel 9 Australia. The Anima Estudios, CAKE, Studio Moshi and Gingerbread co-pro is designed and directed by Norwegian twins Tommy and Markus Vad Flaaten. The 52 x 11 minute show and 11 x two minute shorts follow three chickens that are taken from their homes and enrolled in an elite intergalactic military academy. The series will make its debut in 2018.

Disney Channels EMEA VP head of animation digital and acquisitions Orion Ross highlighted the high volume of European animation commissioned by Disney Channels EMEA with eleven series currently in production and more than 300 new half hour episodes set to deliver in the next two years.

Disney Television Animation general manager and senior VP original programming Eric Coleman presented a look at Disney XD’s new DuckTales series and the new main title launching with season three of hit series Star vs. The Forces of Evil.

The slate of new content for Disney Junior includes:

The magical cooking show Trulli Tales which has been created by Fiorella and Maria Elena Congedo and produced by Gaumont Animation

A tale of two tigers called Paprika produced by Xilam Animation from Jean Cayrol who is the co-creator and show runner of the show with Marion Billet and Baptiste Lucas.

Claude is a show which speaks about the adventures of a little dog with a red beret. It is based on the books by Alex T. Smith and has been produced by Sixteen South.

The slate for Disney Channel and Disney XD includes:

The comedy Furry Wheels, created and directed by Frederic Martin and produced by Gaumont Animation

Sadie Sparks, created and directed by Bronagh O’Hanlon and co-produced by Brown Bag Films and Cyber Group Studios

Best Bugs directed by Jean-Paul Guigue and Yann Provost and produced by Je Suis Bien Content.

In terms of returning series, Disney EMEA has picked up the second and third seasons of eOne and Frogbox-produced PJ Masks. Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir has also been renewed for second and third seasons. The series is commissioned with TF1 and produced by Method Animation and Zag Toon.