Disney Channels appoints Meredith Roberts as SVP animation strategy

Meredith Roberts has been appointed as the SVP animation strategy at Disney Channels. In the newly created role, Roberts will be responsible for steering the creative strategy for all animated content produced by Disney Television Animation and other studios for Disney Junior, Disney Channel, Disney XD and other related platforms.

Being a member of the Women in Animation advisory board, Roberts will also be working to create an inclusive and supportive culture in the office. She will be reporting to Disney Channels Worldwide EVP of content and creative strategy and Disney Junior Worldwide GM, Nancy Kanter.

Roberts served as the GM of DisneyToon Studios for 11 years, which launched franchise films including the Cars World and Tinker Bell/Fairies titles, and was announced closed in June. Prior to that, she has worked as SVP of creative affairs for Disney Television Animation for three years. There she steered the success of shows like Phineas and Ferb, Kim Possible, The Emperor’s New School and Lilo and Stitch.