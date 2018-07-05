Disney Channel to bring a new supernatural animated series ‘Sadie Sparks’ in 2019

Disney Channel is coming up with a new supernatural animated series, titled Sadie Sparks featuring Craig Revel-Horwood (Strictly Come Dancing), comedian Rufus Hound and young British actress Georgia Lock as the voice cast, reported Deadline.

Slated to be released in 2019, the show follows the enchanting story of a 14-year-old girl, Sadie who after finding out that she has magical abilities, becomes a wizard-in-training with guidance and mentorship from Gilbert, an old and grumpy rabbit, sent to the human world from the magical realm to train Sadie and harness her volatile magical skills.

Sadie must learn to navigate the challenging world of high school, juggling exams whilst training to be a wizard. The show combines two animation styles, the magical realm appears in 2D and the human world in CGI. Sadie and Gilbert hop between the two worlds using their magician’s hat portal.

Unveiled at the Children’s Media Conference in Sheffield, Lock (The Evermoor Chronicles) will voice Sadie, while Celebrity Juice star Sadie will voice Gilbert. Meanwhile, Revel-Horwood, who judges the UK version of Dancing with the Stars, will voice a snobbish and snidey snake named Cornelius.

Disney Channel’s EMEA VP content, animation, digital and acquisitions Orion Ross said, “Animation is integral to the storytelling and heart of Disney Channel and we’re excited for our audiences to get to know this new band of mysterious and wonderful characters, as we follow our protagonist Sadie who learns to master her wizarding powers with the help of her best friend, as well as juggling normal 14-year-old challenges, such as high school and forming unbreakable friendships. There is a lot of heart and warmth to Sadie Sparks, which we believe will really resonate with Disney Channel fans.”

Co-produced by Brown Bag Films (Dublin) and Cyber Group Studios (Paris), the rest of the voice talents include Sammy Moore (The Evermoor Chronicles), Tyger Drew-Honey (Outnumbered), Dominique Moore (Footballer’s Wives), Morwenna Banks (Peppa Pig), Laura Aikman (Waterloo Road), Dan Renton Skinner (Yonderland) and Rufus Jones (The Casual Vacancy). The 52-part series was created and directed by Bronagh O’Hanlon and the writing team is led by Rebecca Hobbs.