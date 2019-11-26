Disney Channel India inspires kids to upcycle with property ‘Imagine That’

Disney Channel India is set to treat kids and families with an exciting property – Imagine That in the year 2020. Bringing back DIY with a purpose, the property – Imagine That aims to sparkle imagination, encourage creativity among kids and tap into their natural desire to explore, all centered around upcycling.

“Curiosity and imagination are the cornerstones of every child in his growing years and with this property, we are encouraging kids to get creative and express themselves through the imaginative world of DIYs. It will give kids an opportunity to experience the fun in upcycling while instilling the importance of repurposing at a very young age. We are happy to partner with Rob who we believe will stimulate young minds into exploring their artistic side while making a difference to the world, one upcycled DIY at a time,” said Star India head – Infotainment, English and Kids Anuradha Aggarwal.

The property will aim to create a platform for the free-spirited minds of the country. Imagine That will start off with a television show with Rob, India’s most popular artist, who will inspire kids to think out of the proverbial box and motivate them to repurpose and transform resources into high quality art. This concept of upcycling with DIY will also be extended through a series of on-ground and digital engagements; each aimed to foster creativity and imagination in kids.