Disney calls off grand press launch of Disney+ in London due to Coronavirus fears

Disney has cancelled its plan for a grand European press launch for Disney+ in London this week, to avoid industry gatherings due to Coronavirus (Covid-19) fears.

Disney was to host the party at the Exhibition London event space on 5 March to “celebrate the European launch of Disney+” which was set to include ‘exclusive’ presentations from key executives and creative heads, with a number of special guests expected to attend.

However, the company has called off the event, which was expected to host hundreds of people, over fears of the global pandemic. Having the press show stalled, Disney will promote the Disney+ launch through social media and press notices. The House of Mouse will also showcase the streaming service to select journalists during a demo in central London on Friday.

Disney said, “Due to a number of media attendee cancellations and increasing concerns at the prospect of traveling internationally at this time, we have decided to cancel our Disney+ launch events scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday.”

Earlier this week, Disney revealed a “multi-year” distribution deal with Sky that would allow the Sky subscribers to access the service via their existing set-top boxes. The service is scheduled to launch in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on 24 March. Further launches in Western Europe markets, including Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal, will follow in summer 2020.

Meanwhile, the European launch was expected to clarify some confusion as to whether Disney+ would have access to all seasons of shows such as The Simpsons in the UK.

The much awaited slate of Disney+ originals includes The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Series, Diary of a Future President, The World According To Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s Hero Project.

Disney+ launches through Hotstar in India on 29 March.