Disney brings Frozen 2 into VR with ‘Myth: A Frozen Tale’

Walt Disney Animation Studios debuts its new VR short Myth: A Frozen Tale at the recent world premiere of Frozen II at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Directed by Jeff Gipson, Myth explores the movie’s world in an immersive way using the latest advances in VR technology, an original music score and stylized art direction to deliver a unique virtual and visceral experience.

Myth: A Frozen Tale is the first Disney animation VR short inspired by one of its feature films. Gipson had previously helmed Disney’s first-ever VR short, Cycles, which debuted at SIGGRAPH in 2018, won The Advanced Imaging Society’s 2019 Lumiere Award for best animated VR experience, and received 2 VES nominations.

Nicholas Russell, helped oversee Disney Animation’s Short Circuit experimental film program. Jose Luis Gomez Diaz served as VR technology supervisor on Myth: A Frozen Tale. Both worked on the award-winning Cycles with Gipson. Frozen and Frozen II visual development artist Brittney Lee is the production designer.

Premiere guests will be able to view Myth: A Frozen Tale on the latest generation of the positron voyager chair, which provides a cinematic VR experience showcasing positron’s unique motion and multi-sensory capabilities which brings the audience into a deeper level of immersion and emotional connection to the story. Users sit comfortably in a VR motion chair while rotating 360 degrees horizontally, as well as 35-degrees backwards and forwards. The chairs are being provided under a special arrangement with positron.