Disney begins work on a sequel to ‘Maleficent’

Disney’s Maleficent makes a comeback with new stars joining the 2014 original cadre. Elle Fanning reprises her role as Princess Aurora and Angelina Jolie returns to the title role as her conflicted surrogate mother.

The newcomers are led by Michelle Pfeiffer (Batman Returns) as Queen Ingrith; along with Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Robert Lindsay (Wimbledon), and Harris Dickinson (Trust) as Aurora’s prospective love interest, Prince Philip. The returning actors include Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville. The details regarding the new roles are kept under wraps, but as reported earlier, Skrein will play a villain.

Maleficent 2 sees the witch from the live-action take on Disney’s 1952 animated classic Sleeping Beauty navigating her complex relationship with Aurora. The sequel is set up a few years after the first movie’s events and follows Maleficent and Aurora as they work together to protect the realm and all its creatures.

Maleficent 2, directed by Joachim Ronning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) is expected to hit the screens in the coming two years.