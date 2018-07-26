Disney announces the voice cast of ‘Elena of Avalor: Song of the Sirenas’

Elena, the Latin princess of Disney is set to be visited by a host of new characters, voiced by known actors. Disney just announced that an upcoming primetime movie starring Elena will hear voices of Gina Rodriguez, Edward James Olmos, Prince Royce, Javier Muñoz and Rita Moreno.

Elena of Avalor: Song of the Sirenas will see the title character, voiced Aimee Carrero travel to Nueva Vista and encounter a group of mermaid-like sea creatures called sirenas. Rodriguez and Royce will voice twin sirenas, Princess Marisa and Prince Marzel. Olmos and Moreno voice their parents, King Pescoro and Queen Camilla, while Dawson voices the sirena royal guard Daria.

Following the premiere, Disney Junior will debut series of shorts titled Elena of Avalor: The Secret Life of Sirenas. Elena of Avalor is an animated Emmy nominated series with more high-profile performers than other Disney shows.

Inspired by Latin culture and folklore, the event will debut on 21 September on Disney Junior and the DisneyNOW app.