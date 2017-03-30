Disney announces the title for ‘Wreck-It Ralph’s’ sequel and he will be breaking the internet

Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph touched a feat when it was released back in 2012. Garnering $49 million in revenues over its opening weekend, the feature became the largest opening weekend for any Walt Disney Animation Studios movie at that time.

Last year, during a Facebook Live session, it was confirmed that the movie will hit theatres on 9 March, 2018 and the original team will be working for the sequel too.

Now, during its slate presentation at CinemaCon, Disney has announced the title of the movie, ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2’.

Next year, he’s gonna break it 👊. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 opens in theatres on March 9, 2018. pic.twitter.com/u1qQn7TUUI — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) March 29, 2017

The film will be directed by fresh Oscar winner, Rich Moore, who won an Oscar for Zootopia. He will be joined by Phil Johnston. Taking the producer’s seat would be Clark Spencer, who also won an Oscar for Zootopia.

The protagonist Ralph will once again be voiced by John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman will be joining him in voicing his side-kick Vanellope von Schweetz.

Moore said, “To take these characters we love and have them enter the enormous world of the internet has given us so much to explore.” He further added, “Our production team has been hard at work designing a world that takes something we all think we know – the internet – but shows it in a whole new, imaginative way.”

Wreck-It Ralph grossed $471.2 million worldwide, out of which $189 was from North America making it the fourth highest grossing animated film of 2012. Given the fact that Disney has pushed Gigantic’s release from March to November shows that they might be working really hard on giving Ralph the power to wreck the internet this time.