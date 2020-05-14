Disney announces new release dates for ‘The New Mutants’ and ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

Disney has made two adjustments to their film release schedule for 20th Century Studios’ The New Mutants and Ron’s Gone Wrong. Both films are expected to have theatrical releases in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Co-directed by Aardman and Pixar alum JP Vine and animation veteran Octavio E. Rodriguez, the futuristic comedy-adventure Ron’s Gone Wrong is now set for release 23 April 2021 (replacing an untitled 20th Century release), bumped from 26 February 2021.

Ron’s Gone Wrong is set in a world where walking, talking, digitally connected bots have become children’s best friends, and follows an 11-year-old boy who finds that his robot buddy doesn’t quite work. The movie is written by Peter Baynham and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith — the pens behind Arthur Christmas.

Fox/Marvel The New Mutants is not going to Disney+ or Hulu, and remains on track for a theatrical release, now set for 28 August this year. The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga and Alice Braga. The flick was previously slated for 13 April 2018; 22 February 2019; 2 August 2019 and most recently, 3 April of this year.