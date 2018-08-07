Disney announces new comics line ‘Disney Princess’ with an adorable set of merchandise

After Disney’s acquisition of Marvel, ongoing debate about which female heroes from the comics will become a Disney princess, started making rounds. While such a transition is yet to happen, the opposite has occurred. Disney has announced a new Disney Princess comics line, as reported by Nerdist.

Produced by Joe Books, the first comics line will see a series of hardcover graphic novels featuring Ariel, Rapunzel, Belle, Pocahontas and Jasmine. These collection of ‘bite-sized comic strip stories’ that focus on the characters’ day-to-day lives, are created by cartoonist and illustrator Amy Mebberson.

To support the launch of this comics line, Hasbro will be releasing adorable toy figures of the characters. With two deluxe sets featuring Ariel, Eric and Ursula in one, while the other highlights Jasmine and Aladdin, the line also includes individual figure packs of Rapunzel, Pocahontas and Belle. Kids and fans can posses these poseable toys and have their own adventures.

Besides that, Hybrid Designs in order to add more fun, is coming up with a collection of new t-shirts presenting the same set in their unique style. These set of amazing merchandise are exclusively available on Target.com.