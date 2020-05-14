Disney Animation shares heartfelt message from Olaf in a new musical short

Disney released At Home With Olaf, which followed Olaf, the lovable snowman from the Frozen films, in April. The shorts followed Olaf as he explored, imagined and got creative during the coronavirus pandemic. The animation has been done from home by Disney artists and Josh Gad has provided his voice from his home.

On Wednesday, the animation company released a new and slightly different short in the form of a song. The video, titled I Am With You, features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Josh Gad sings the song as Olaf. The Lopez duo was responsible for songs like Into the Unknown, Let it Go and Show Yourself.

I Am With You is a lovely piece of music, about being distant from the ones we love, but still being together emotionally. The animated short sees Olaf clearly missing somebody, and choosing to write them a letter, using one of his coal buttons as his pencil.

A montage of Disney classics takes over the screen from Alice in Wonderland, Lady and the Tramp, Zootopia, Tangled, Tarzan, Moana and many more.

Disney Animation shared the video on Twitter, writing, “Wherever you may be, here’s a special message from Olaf’s home to yours. I Am With You music and lyrics written at home by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Performed at Home by Josh Gad. Directed at home by Dan Abraham. #AtHomeWithOlaf #DisneyMagicMoments.”

