Disney and Kabam announce ‘Mirrorverse’ mobile RPG

Disney Mirrorverse will bring together Pixar characters in a mobile action RPG, which is in development by Kabam. The game will send players to a new universe that contains both classic Disney and Pixar characters that have been amplified and familiar worlds represented in ways fans have never seen before.

In a press release from the two companies, Disney Mirrorverse is described as visually stunning, though no in-game stills were provided for fans to judge for themselves. Kabam CEO Tim Field described how the studio feels about the potential of Disney Mirrorverse: “We are beyond excited to bring so many amazing Disney and Pixar characters together, and to present each of them in a heroic light that fans have never seen before. Over the coming months, we’ll be working closely with our friends at Disney to tune and polish this immersive and engaging adventure.”

The launch of Disney+ has only served to strengthen the company’s reach around the globe, and that extends to video games, too. Disney games have a long history of occupying an interesting niche in the game market, and some classic characters like Mickey Mouse have also found success in unexpected games. Marvel’s Spider-Man was many people’s choice for game of the year when it released in 2018, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a hit in 2019.