Disney adapting popular Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ into a film

Walt Disney has announced the theatrical adaptation of the widely popular musical, Hamilton, slated to be released next year. The House of Mouse is also reportedly spending a huge amount on it.

The film will feature the original cast of the musical and will be shot on stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York, as per the tweet from the Hamilton’s creator and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda. As per an earlier Deadline report, Disney had acquired the rights to the Broadway musical show for $75 million in one of the biggest-ever film acquisition deals. Miranda had been a part of Disney hits like – Moana and Mary Poppins Returns.

Disney presents:

Hamilton.

With The Original Broadway Cast.

Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre.

In A Theater Near You.

October 15, 2021.#Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/z4ohfWXzi3 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 3, 2020

Disney CEO Bob Iger has been a big fan of the musical, found to quoting lyrics during the annual meetings. Over the years, Disney has built up a sizable theater business with its slew of live-action adaptations of animated classics as well as touring productions of shows such as The Lion King.

Debuting on Broadway in August 2015, Hamilton went on to become a sensation, selling out performances for months in advance and winning 11 Tony awards. It’s a hip-hop musical based on the biography of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers.

The Hamilton movie is scheduled for 15 October, 2021, as Miranda revealed in the tweet, with Disney confirming the same in its own statement later.