Discovery Kids partners with Excel entertainment for ‘Fukrey Boyzzz’, inspired by Bollywood franchise ‘Fukrey’

Discovery Kids is all set to up the ante after the huge success of Little Singham, with the introduction of fun filled animated series Fukrey Boyzzz, based on superhit Bollywood franchise Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.

Excel Entertainment’s movie Fukrey was a fun-filled comic caper with quirky characters had captured the imagination of the audiences. Fukery Boyzzz is all set to take the fun and quirk quotient higher with the animated avatars of Hunny, Choocha, Laali and Bholi Punjaban along with all other characters in the movie. Fukrey Boyzzz will be launched in 6 languages, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on Discovery Kids Channel.

Commenting on the partnership, Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani said, “For the first time ever, Excel Entertainment will be extending itself to developing content for kids with Fukrey Boyzzz. This is a huge step forward for us and brings with it, its own sense of accomplishment. The nuances of Kids TV are very different from that of cinema; it requires adapting characters, their scenarios in a different yet relatable setting. However, the good part is that the plot and characters of the movie Fukrey lend themselves beautifully to interpretation in animation. Fukrey Boyzzz will take you on an endless laugh riot!”

The crazy trio Hunny, Choocha and Laali, are a true embodiment of Discovery Kids’ brand purpose – Super Heropanti with their crazy cute antics and their jugaad ideas while trying to navigate through school life and outwit their arch-nemesis Bholi Punjaban.

“We are confident Fukrey Boyzzz will be our next big disrupter in the kids genre. The Indian animation industry has done extremely well over the last year and has delivered great IPs however almost all of them are targeted at children ranging from four to eight years. Fukrey Boyzzz is based on friendship, masti and slice of ‘fukrapanti’ with quirky characters, it has the potential to expand our audience base beyond kids with parents watching the show along with them and sharing a great laugh together. We will work with Excel entertainment to skin the full potential of this IP in the most impactful manner,” added Discovery Kids business head Uttam Pal Singh.

Fukrey Boyzzz starts from 12 October at 1.30 pm and 7.30 pm everyday only on Discovery Kids.