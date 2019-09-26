Discovery Kids launches ‘Fukrey Boyzzz’ inspired by ‘Fukrey’ franchise

Dreams can be extremely powerful! And when desi-jugaad is applied to achieve those dreams, it leads to unimaginable chaos! That’s what Discovery Kids’ newest show Fukrey Boyzzz all about which was officially launched on 25 September. A sneak peek at the animated series was presented at the ‘Kids, Animation and More’ Summit on 30 August, organised by Animation Xpress.

Present at the launch of Fukrey Boyzzz was the lead cast from Excel Entertainment’s movie Fukrey: Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, film director Mrigdeep Lamba and film writer Vipul Vig. Excel entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani, Discovery South Asia managing director Megha Tata and Discovery Kids head Uttam Pal Singh were also present on the occasion.

Commenting on the launch, Tata mentioned, “Fukrey Boyzzz is an apt representation of our ambition in the kids’ genre. We will continue to innovate and invest heavily in the genre with an aim to be a consistent top three player. We are also working towards skinning the Fukrey Boyzzz IP in multiple ways including launching branded merchandise.”

Inspired by the popular Bollywood franchise, Fukrey, Fukrey Boyzzz revolves around Choocha, Hunny, Laali and Bholi Punjaban. Nobody knows more about the power of dreams better than these three! The friends come together to do some masti which ultimately leads to ‘Fukrapanti’.

Every time Choocha has an outlandish dream, Hunny tries to make sense of it by putting together an equally outlandish ‘desi jugaad’. While Laali tries to warn them, Bholi Punjaban is always in fray to sabotage the whole plan. But somehow, these motley crew of misfits manage to weasel their way out of trouble and get some good laughs along the way. Fukrey Boyzzz is a wonderful funny production that captures the innocent and harmless mischief of kids.

“The launch of Fukrey Boyzzz opens new horizons for us. We are making our foray into animation and are enamored with how this series has shaped-up. I am extremely excited to have characters from our film Fukrey spread joy to everyone with their crazy antics at school,” Sidhwani added.

Discovery Kids, one of the leading kids’ channels, has already made a name for itself in the business with the huge success of Little Singham, animated series inspired by Bollywood’s supercop brand Singham. This time, the channel has partnered with Excel Entertainment to create this fun-filled laughter-riot.

Speaking about the show, Singh said, “We are on a bold and fun journey to invest, invent and innovate our content to endearingly engage with as well as expand our audiences. In the kids’ genre, there is a plethora of content targeted at four to eight years, however there is a prominent white space for content targeted at pre-teens broadly bracketed between eight to 14 years old. With Fukrey Boyzzz and it’s hilarious ensemble of Choocha, Hunny, Lalli and Bholi, we are launching a new contemporary series which will have a much wider appeal. In fact, we are confident that this innocent fun feast will attract co-viewing – parents watching along with their children.”

Discovery Kids will launch Fukrey Boyzzz in six languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English. The kids’ channel will launch an aggressive marketing campaign based on the core ethos of the show ‘Friends + Masti = Fukrapanti’.

Fukrey Boyzzz is created and produced by award winning production house ‘Paper Boat Design Studios for Discovery Kids. Fukrey Boyzzz begins from 12 October, 2019 at 1:30PM and 7:30PM every day, only on Discovery Kids.