Discovery Kids Latin America secures license for the animated series ‘Nature Cat’

9 Story Media announced that it has licensed the hit children’s series Nature Cat (80 x 11’) to Discovery Kids Latin America. Discovery Kids Latin America, the leading preschool network in the region, also airs 9 Story’s Wild Kratts and Peg + Cat.

Created by the Emmy award winning creative team at Spiffy Pictures and co-produced by Spiffy Pictures and WTTW Chicago, 9 Story handles international distribution and consumer products outside of the USA while HiHat Media handles brand licensing within the USA. The series was nominated for a 2016 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in an Animation Program as well as a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming.

Aimed at children three to eight years old, Nature Cat helps children relate to and engage with the natural world. Nature Cat can’t wait to get outside for a day of nature excursions and bravery, but there’s one problem: he’s a house cat with no instincts for nature. With the help of his animal friends, Nature Cat embarks on action-packed adventures that include exciting missions full of investigation, “aha” discovery moments and humour, all while inspiring children to go outside and play.

Nature Cat also airs on PBS KIDS in the USA and on Family CHRGD in Canada. Internationally, the series has been previously licensed to SVT (Sweden), TG4 (Ireland), SIC (Portugal), Canal Panda (Spain), AMC Networks (Spain), Nick Jr (Italy) via Funwood Media, Cineplex (Thailand), Discovery Asia (Indian Subcontinent), Mediacorp (Singapore), E Junior(Middle East), and Hop TV (Israel).