Discovery India appoints Black White Orange as L&M partner for ‘Fukrey Boyzzz’

Fukrey Boyzzz , a production from Discovery Kids, launched in association with Excel Entertainment, which helped the channel reach the top third position in the first week of launch itself, has attracted lots of queries in the licensing and merchandising space. Discovery India has appointed Black White Orange (BWO) as the licencing partner to harness the full potential of the newly launched IP beyond TV.

“Fukrey franchise extends beyond demographics; Fukrey Boyzzz has added another level of zing to it – which is what we are targeting to leverage in the L&M space,” said Discovery managing director – South Asia Megha Tata. “We are delighted to partner with BWO in our endeavour to ensure that Fukrey Boyzzz fans get to experience and engage with the iconic characters beyond TV, both online as well as offline, by early 2020.”

BWO is working closely with Discovery India and Excel Entertainment to conceptualise designs and represent the IP across a wide range of categories. BWO is targeting to reach out to interested partners in back-to-school, apparel, toys and novelty products’ space.

“Fukrey Boyzzz has opened new vistas; new horizons for us. An L&M partnership is a natural extension to fully tap the hidden potential of this iconic franchise whose following transcends varied demographics. We are keen to work with partners who understand and imbibe the ethos of the Fukrey franchise,” Excel Entertainment co-founder Ritesh Sidhwani mentioned.

“The Fukrey franchise has a huge fan base in India and Fukrey Boyzzz is a treat for kids with extremely entertaining content! We are excited to work with the Discovery Kids team to take the brand to the next level with merchandise and interesting licensing partnerships,” commented Black White Orange Brands founder and CEO Bhavik Vora.

Fukrey Boyzzz features characters from the Excel Entertainment film – Choocha, Hunny, Laali and Bholi Punjaban – in their animated avatars. At the press launch of Fukrey Boyzzz, all lead actors including Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh were seen in Fukrey Boyzzz inspired fashion wear. The style guide being developed for the L&M leverages the well-defined characters of the franchise in a fun way.