DISCOP Dubai 2018 welcomes India as its guest country

The organisers of DISCOP Dubai, one of the most important television events with a special focus on the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent, are proud to announce that India will be honored as the 2018 edition’s Guest Country.

Entertainment content produced in India is gaining a lot of traction in the Middle East with many Bollywood movies made available in Arabic or with subtitles. Successful co-production initiatives have also been initiated recently between Indian and UAE companies.

The welcome party to be held on the first day of the market will honor the Indian delegation en route for Dubai. More than 50 delegates representing 30+ well established and up-and-coming entertainment and media companies will represent India at DISCOP Dubai 2018 expected to welcome close to 750+ participants including Artha Animation, Berserk Media, Eros International, GoQuest Media Ventures, Kyoshi Entertainment, Native Ninja, Ne Media, One Life Studios, One Take Media, Shemaroo Entertainment, Sony Pictures Networks India, Spuul Digital Entertainment, Star India, Times Internet, Times Network, Toonz Media Group, Ultra Media and Entertainment, Viacom 18/Indiacast and Zee Entertainment.

“Bollywood movies and Indian TV series are amongst the top programs watched by young adults in the Middle East. Honoring their success and popularity at DISCOP was a logical path. We are very proud to welcome India’s top entertainment and media players for this next edition of DISCOP Dubai,” DISCOP Markets founder and general director Patrick Zuchowicki Jucaud said of the new initiative.

DISCOP Dubai’s sidebar conference and knowledge-transfer program will feature a special session dubbed ‘Discover India: Overview of India’s Freshest Content’ followed by a panel discussion around the opportunities and challenges faced by Indian content producers and distributors when they sell their programs abroad.

Speakers to take part at DISCOP Dubai include Times Network head of international relations Naveen Chanra, ZEE Entertainment Middle East and Asia Pacific CEO Mukund Cairae, One Take Media director Shamoly Khera, Viacom 18/Indiacast senior VIP Sachin Gokhale, Spuul Digital Entertainment head of content Girish Dwibhashyam, Artha Animation CEO Gaurav Malhotra, Animation Xpress Network founder, chairman and editor-in-chief Anil Wanvari.

Close to 750+ films, television, online content production and distribution executives driving entertainment and media business across the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent are expected to participate in DISCOP Dubai 2018.