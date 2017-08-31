Director Sandberg confirms first ever movie of DC’s Shazam through Instagram

The DC Extended Universe has already set their sights on the next set of superheroes under their banner. The first of the same being the much anticipated Shazam!, which apparently went on floors recently.

For all the hubbub and hoopla surrounding the perennial delay of the movie, the wheels have finally been set in motion. And director David Sandberg reaffirms it asquintly.

Day 1 A post shared by David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT

The Annabelle: Creation helmer tweeted a plain yet attention-grabbing picture that was captioned “Day 1”. Whilst it signifies that the pre-production for Shazam! has begun, there’s little else to deliberate on apart from the conspicuous Coke product placement, back-dropped by a cream-coloured pasteboard.

The plot for the movie is still kept under the wraps, but what’s more startling is the production’s impending casting for the titular role. The Captain Marvel character remains unassigned, while Dwayne Johnson, original consideration for the role, opted to play the antagonist ‘Black Adam’ instead.

However, more developments are expected in the coming months as the makers have finally put the pedal to the metal.

Based on DC Comics, New Line Cinema production Shazam! is slated for April 2019 release.