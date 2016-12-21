Gordon Hunt: Director of The Jetsons, The Scooby-Doo Show, Uncharted (mo-cap) dies at 87

Gordon Hunt, the man who helmed the recording of some of the most iconic animated shows like The Jetsons , Jony Quest, The Richie-Rich show, Pound Puppies, The Smurfs, The Scooby-Doo Show, has passed away on Saturday at his home.

His daughter, Emmy and Oscar winning actress, Helen Hunt confirmed the news to various publications. The 87 year-old director died at his home at Sherman Oaks due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.

He won a Director’s Guild Awards for his work on a 1996 episode of ‘Mad About You’, starring his daughter. He also directed episodes for various other shows like Fraiser, Coach, Suddenly Susan and Caroline in the City.

During the 1980s Hunt joined Hanna-Barbera, where he stayed for almost a decade and worked on around 250 episodes of the 1981-90 hit series The Smurfs. He stayed with the organisation and worked on several other series in the 1990s like the Addams Family and Captain Planet and the Planeteers.

Hunt was born on 26 April, 1929 as Gordon Edwynn Hunt in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

He also spent several years as the casting director at L.A.’s Mark Taper Forum.

At the turn of the millennium, he shifted his interest to videogames. He worked as a director of motion-capture and voice acting in the first three games of the Uncharted series, while also having lent his hand in The Last Of Us and Uncharted’s Vita outing.

Hunt also worked as a motion capture or voice director for games like God of War, Legacy of Kain and SOCOM.

Along with daughter Helen, the director is survived by his wife, actress B.J. Ward; daughter Colleen Morrison Hunt; brothers George and Peter Hunt; and three grandchildren.

His colleagues went on to express their love and gratitude for him on Twitter:

Found out yesterday that my dear friend and mentor Gordon Hunt passed away…. i’m still in… https://t.co/2v2PFc9z4a — Emily Rose (@EmilyroseLA) 21 December 2016

Heartbroken. Love him so much. https://t.co/HVrgXa1wDW — Nolan North (@nolan_north) 20 December 2016

So sad to hear of the legendary #GordonHunt passing. He was my first director for Fred Flintstone and was so kind, giving & humble. — James Arnold Taylor (@JATactor) 20 December 2016

Director Gordon Hunt passed this weekend. Mentor,gentle guide ,guru Spent decades w him at Hanna Barbera Condolences 2family &friends 💔 — Charlie Adler (@charlie_adler) 19 December 2016