Director Duncan Jones’ upcoming comic book movie

Duncan Jones, an English film director, producer, and screenwriter best known for his work on Moon, Mute, and Warcraft, has officially announced that he is adapting a comic book property into a comic book movie. He made the revelation through a Twitter post which ran far and wide: Fans of Jones went euphoric when he revealed his next project will not be a DC Extended Universe movie, but a comic book adaptation. Jones’ fondness and expertise for sci-fi/fantasy has made him a fan-favorite pick for a superhero film. But, with the comic book adaptation, his contribution to the shared universe won’t be anytime soon.

Even Scott Pilgrim director Edgar Wright must be aware of the upcoming project as he has replied to Jones’ tweet: