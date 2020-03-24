Dingle 2020 was a success digitally, despite Covid-19 concerns

Animation Dingle 2020 was cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, but the 2020 YouTube Kids Animation Dingle Student Awards still took place digitally via a live-stream. Students across the globe participated in categories for Best Irish, Best International and Best Director titles.

Katie Elger took home for Life in Plastic took home the prestigious award for the Young Animator of the Year competition, sponsored by Disney Channels. Silver went to Save Our Souls by Aaron Gillespie from Summerhill College, and Bronze went to Starfish by Kellie Flaherty.

The awards were judged by RTE head of children’s young people’s programming Suzanne Kelly; RTE executive producer of children’s and young people’s programming Eimear O’Mahony; Viacom International Media Networks kids in UK & Ireland VP of programming Louise Bucknole; Turner EMEA Kids VP of programming and content strategy, acquisitions and production international Cecilia Persson; Aardman Animation co-founder and creative director Peter Lord; Brown Bag Films and 9 Story Media Group group creative director Darragh O’Connell; Cartoon Network VP Nicole Rivera; and JAM Media head of development Chris Dicker.

The complete list of Animation Dingle Student Awards is below:

Best Irish, Sponsored by RTE

Beekeeper, Robyn Conroy, (IADT)

Best International- Sponsored by CBBC

Shergar, Cora McKenna, (Denmark)

Best Director- Sponsored by Brown Bag Films

Home, Méabh Gilheany & Rhea Hanlon, (Ulster University)

Best Writer- Sponsored by Darrell Macqueen

How to Rob a Witch, Liam Fahy, (IADT)

Best Design/Art Direction- Sponsored by JAM Media

Outside the box, Janet Grainger, (Colaiste Dhulaigh)

Best Animation – Sponsored by Milkshake

Fish for Life, Kerstin Blätterbinder, Lisa Gierlinger, Lukas Mathä, Victoria Wolfersberger, (Austria)

Best 2D- Sponsored by Cartoon Saloon

How to Rob a Witch, Liam Fahy, (IADT)

Best 3D/CGI- Sponsored by Boulder Media

Don’t Croak, Daun Kim, (Ringling College of Art and Design, United States)

Best Stop Motion – Sponsored by Aardman Animations

Daughter, Daria Kashcheeva, (Czech Republic)

Best Music/Sound Design – Sponsored by Enterprise Ireland

Legend Has It, Ciara Johnson, (BCFE)

Inaugural Best Sting – Sponsored by EGG Post Productions

In Pursuit of BigFoot, Eoin O’ Keane (LYIT)

Inaugural Best Irish Professional Short – Sponsored by Lighthouse Studios

An Gadhar Dubh, Director Padraig Fegan, Paper Panther Productions