Digitoonz opens its second animation Studio in Salt Lake, Kolkata

Established in 2009, Digitoonz Media and Entertainment, a noted animation studio located in Noida (Delhi NCR), has successfully started its second full fledged animation production Studio in Salt Lake City, Kolkata.

Digitoonz, one of the highest regarded animation companies in India, is a full-service animation production company, specialising in 2D and 3D animation for TV and feature films. The studio has worked on several animated TV series and feature films across different genres including kids, adults, entertainment and edutainment for various audiences.

Kolkata, known for being the cultural capital of India, was thus the right choice for opening the new studio to accommodate the the growing demands in this medium including TV series and feature films.

The Kolkata studio is being headed by Mantosh Kumar, a well-known creative genius with lenviable experience in producing TV series, feature film and web series. Before this, he was serving as the head of production while working in Delhi studio. In his new role, he will be directly reporting to Digitoonz CEO Vikas Kumar. He added, “We are expecting more than 200 per cent growth by the end of 2020 in Kolkata team strength.”

Mantosh has a team of 100 artists who are mostly local artists and animators. The Kolkata studio started its business officially last year and slowly built its teams with the best capabilities in the industry. Recently the Studio has also started working on Hollywood based 3D feature film productions under the supervision of prominent Hollywood producers and supervisors.

Presently, a total of 11 productions including TV, web series and feature films are being executed – four from Kolkata and seven from Delhi Studio. Kolkata studio is providing end to end solutions including pre-production to post-production. Toon Boom Harmony is a 2D pipeline and Maya is a 3D pipeline.