Digital Domain India to add VR team; announced VR Hackathon to add back-end and Unity developers

Digital Domain India, located in Hyderabad, is expanding to include a virtual reality (VR) team, and kicked off the announcement with a VR Hackathon. The VR Hackathon will be held on 10 to 11 March 2017 and is designed to seek out the best Backend, Unity and developer talent in Hyderabad. The event will test the skills and open the door to a career opportunity as well.

The primary idea behind the Digital Domain India’s (DDI) VR Hackathon is to spread awareness about the enormous career opportunities and to attract talent from other industries mainly the developer community, including Full Stack Developers (Back-end Developers) and Unity Developers.

The registration to participate is absolutely free of cost. Participants at the VR Hackathon will learn more about the creative work done by Digital Domain India, and winners will take away INR 50,000 cash prize plus attractive goodies, and may also land a VR position at Digital Domain Hyderabad facility.

To enter the competition, developers will have to first go through an eligibility test. Qualifying candidates will get to compete in the final coding challenge. Depending on the challenge, the duration of the VR Hackathon will be 24 to 48 hours.

To know the details of the application and registration, log on to the official Digital Domain Hackathon 2018 link. Every shortlisted candidates will be tested for their skills on full stack (back-end) development (JD available), Unity Development (JD available), Core Software and Pipeline.

Digital Domain executive director and chief operating officer Amit Chopra said, “With a legacy of creating visually stunning effects, Digital Domain consistently pushes boundaries in multiple creative areas from film to commercials to XR. One way, we lead the industry is by hiring the very best talent. As the work continues to evolve in scope, our talent needs to be just as agile. This Hackathon will help us to identify the next great innovators to join our global team.”

Stating the idea behind the Hackathon, Digital Domain India vice-president and head of studio Sudhir Reddy said: “We are in an exciting phase of growth. There is a continued hunger to tap fresh talent for sought-after skills. We are currently focusing on strengthening our VR/AR and tech development workforce in Hyderabad as an extension to our North American teams and we believe the Hackathon will be our window to the large developer community in the state and elsewhere looking for challenging opportunities.”