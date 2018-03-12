Digital Domain India declares winners of VR hackathon after national level coding contest

Digital Domain India has announced the winners of DDI VR Hackathon. Three techies emerged as champions; walking away with cash prize of Rs. 50,000 and attractive goodies. The company also awarded 50 positions to prospective candidates after the finale with an offer to join DDI VR, software development and pipeline team.

On Saturday, Government of Telangana’s IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the 48 hours competition amidst a gathering of globally acknowledged Digital Domain VR experts and mentors who came from different parts of the world to judge the DDI VR Hackathon.

Addressing the coders after inaugurating the hackathon, principal secretary of the Industries and Commerce and Information Technology departments of the Telangana government said, “I’m glad Digital Domain India is taking the leadership role in building the VR talent in the region and creating a platform to nurture new breed of coders from the city. This will set the tone for original VR innovation and job creation opportunities right here in Hyderabad. I’m so pleased to see a large number of techies ready to face the DDI challenge after having won the chance to be finalists. I wish you all good luck and grab the opportunities awaiting you at DDI to shape the future of virtual reality.”

One hundred and two coders from all across India competed to win DDI Hackathon ‘ VR and AR’ backend utility Code Champion award that kicked off at Digital Domain India’s WaveRock studio in Hyderabad on Saturday. These 102 coders reached the final round after fighting it out with 1550 applicants and going through several rounds.

Digital Domain executive director and chief operating officer Amit Chopra said, “The hackathon is among the various initiatives Digital Domain has planned for the creation and nurturing of a wide pool of talent and skills in India. We have identified high quality talent, whom we believe will help realise the goal of building our world-class VR and VFX software and pipeline team in India. This is our first big step and we are happy with the outcome as we move forward to meet the talent acquisition target in our Indian studio.”

While Shaik Sohail Yunus won the Core Software award, Jaganathan Muthuram was declared winner for backend contest. The Unity contest was won by Subham Chakravarthy and Bhimraj.

“Thousands of talented individuals stream out of universities every year, many from great institutions in Hyderabad. We are providing opportunities where this brainpower can be utilised to make a meaningful contribution and to continue their personal improvement. Our aim through this Hackathon was to give them a platform to present their skills and be part of the virtual reality revolution that we intend to create from our studio in India,” said Digital Studio India head and vice-president Sudhir Reddy.