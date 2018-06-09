Digital Dimension going to bring ‘Improbable Pirate Adventures’ to Annecy

With Annecy International Animated Film Festival almost around the corner, Montreal-based CG and VFX studio, Digital Dimension is going to bring its latest original TV property, Improbable Pirate Adventures whose trailer was recently unveiled.

The three comical characters starring in the video will be introduced to buyers at Annecy’s MIFA market, next week presented by Montreal studio’s VP of business development, Francois Garcia.

Improbable Pirate Adventures is a character-driven slapstick comedy about a nine-year-old orphan girl, a human-sized parrot captain, and a runaway theme park animatronic who explore the town of Eccentricity, making big deals out of little things while living their pirate lives to the fullest. Living aboard the Sea Ravager, their pirate ship and treehouse, Captain Krackers and his crew have a glorious time with no parents, no schedule and absolute freedom. The series is primarily aimed at kids six to 11 years old.

Produced using Epic Games‘ Unreal 4 game engine, the 11-minute, 52-episode series was created by Guy Harvey, and executive produced by Louis-Simon Menard.

Digital Dimension will develop the series using Unreal rendering technology to save considerable production time. The studio previously broke new ground in kids’ TV production by using a video game engine for the entire production of Zafari, which is now broadcast in multiple territories including France and Canada.