‘Digimon Adventure tri’ series to return as Shout! Factory signs multi-picture deal with Toei

The parallel universe created by Toei Production’s highly popular action-adventure anime and film series Digimon in 1999 is back! American home video and music company Shout! Factory has signed a multi-picture deal with the creators and producers Toei to bring the action-adventure anime film series Digimon Adventure tri. to North America.

Shout! Factory’s founders Richard Foos, Garson Foos, Bob Emmer and Toei Animation’s president Masayuki Endo made the announcement that the new agreement gives Shout! Factory exclusive broadcast and home distribution rights in North America for the first three feature-lengths from Digimon Adventure tri. in English language as well as in original Japanese audio with English subtitles, including releases on DVD, Blu-ray and on digital platforms.

“We’re incredibly excited about this opportunity with Toei Animation. Digimon continues to stand as an enduring global pop culture phenomenon. We look forward to bringing these highly entertaining and immersive movies to anime fans and families,” said Shout! Factory, SVP of Kids and Family Entertainment, Melissa Boag.

Shout! Factory is planning a strategic rollout to extensively market all the three movies on home media beginning with Digimon Adventure tri – Reunion.

“Shout! Factory is an exceptional partner as we prepare to share the exciting new chapter of the Digimon saga with our fans across North America,” said Masayuki Endo. “Digimon Adventure tri – Reunion not only reunites Digimon‘s talented cast and beloved characters, it reconnects the series with a generation of viewers, and perhaps even their children, who can’t wait to follow the adventure into a new era.”

Digimon Adventure tri – Reunion is the first part to the six-part series and serves as a direct sequel to the first two television series, Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02. It has already garnered support from its loyal fans in Japan. Toei Animation has revamped the anime to suit the North American audiences by bringing in the highly capable voice cast.

Joshua Seth, who voiced the main character Tai Kamiya in the original series, returns to the role for this feature film, alongside Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Toy Story 3) as Sora Takenouchi, Mona Marshall (South Park) as Izzy Izumi, Philece Sampler (The Legend of Korra) as Mimi Tachikawa, Tom Fahn (Digimon: Digital Monsters) as Agumon, Kirk Thornton (Sonic Boom) as Garurumon, Jeff Nimoy (Digimon Data Squad) as Tentomon and Kabuterimon, Melodee Spevack (Digimon: Digital Monsters) as Birdramon, and Dave Mallow (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) as Angemon.

Digimon Adventure tri. — Reunion picks up when the beloved Digimon Adventure 2002 series ended. It’s been six years since that summer adventure when Taichi Yagami (now in high school) and the rest of the “DigiDestined” crossed over to the Digital World, and nearly three years since the frenzied final battles between warring factions. With the gate to the Digital World closed, time continues to pass, until the adventure “digi-volves” once again.