DigiCon6 Awards is now calling for entries from India!

DigiCon6 ASIA Awards is an annual competition held every fall for the objective of seeking and recognising talented creators throughout Asia and rewarding them for their outstanding work. (17th DigiCon6 ASIA participating regions : Japan, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and more.)

Indian chapter of DigiCon6 Awards is now open for entries. Eligible submissions include 3D and 2D computer graphic animations, live-action films shot or edited by digital movie equipment and all 3D-rendered films, including stop-motion and clay animation.

Amateur and professional digital content creators are invited to join. Top five films selected from all the countries, including India will be sent to Japan for the Arand Awards ceremony that will be held in Tokyo on 17 November. First winner from India will be invited to attend the Grand Award Ceremony in Japan.

DigiCon’s India organiser is CGTantra along with Studio partner Golden Robot Animation and AnimationXpress as the Media Partner.

India has won a lot of awards in the all Asia Digital Film Awards. This includes back to back All Asia Gold – Special Jury mention won by Studio Eeksarus’s films in the last two years. This is your chance to submit your entries as the last date for entries is 31 August!

How to apply:

Download entry form here: http://bit.do/digicon-india Send your film and form through wetransfer.com to support@cgtantra.com Entries should be under 15 minutes in length. CG Animation, Stop-motion, Live-Action and all other mediums are accepted. Winner will be invited to Grand Awards Ceremony on 17 November in TOKYO Please write to support@cgtantra.com for any further queries.

Here are the list of prizes for this year’s edition of the awards: