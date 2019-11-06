Diamond Toons brings comic on life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

On the eve of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Diamond Toons brings an interactive ‘talking comics’ to educate children about his legacy, divinity and teachings. The comic aims at making kids aware of the teachings of Sikh culture and its rich heritage. The comic will be published in Hindi,English and Punjabi language.

The comic book has been made in the guidance of experts and is a part of the talking comic book series Celebrating India that will extensively cover the rich cultural heritage of India including our festivals, religions and spiritual gurus.

Talking comics – a concept created by Diamond Toons is a unique way to interact with kids and adults as it effectively communicates the message through pictures. This comic format effectively talks to active minds,quick learners and is an intelligent quick connect to consumers. It is specially designed for adults and children in 14 different languages to make the process of learning easy, interesting and creative.

On the launch of the comic, Diamond Toons director Manish Verma said, “India showcases incredible glimpses of intriguing and colorful shades of its rich cultural heritage. It boasts the title of ‘land of festivals’ along with innumerable saints and sages who have walked their journey of life here. Sikhism is the youngest religion, but has a lot of faiths and beliefs which we are unaware of. Diamond Toons attempts to pass this rich legacy and teachings of the religion to our younger generation. We will be coming out with more such illustrative books through series called Celebrating India that will chronicle the lives/memoirs and teachings of the enlightened spiritual gurus of India.

Talking comics has been proven as the most successful and trusted medium to spread knowledge and infuse behavioral change among kids and adults. Diamond Toons has already done similar successful projects with Google, Swachh Bharat, Ministry of Tourism Telangana for Bathukamma festival, Ministry of Uttar Pradesh for Kumbh, Washington Apples and others.