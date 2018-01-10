Diamond Gem Awards announces nominations for excellence in comic industry

Another year dawns upon the comic book industry across the globe, promising more creativity and work of art. While publishing houses have set their calendars for the release of brand new comics, we still need to revere the wonderful graphic novels that were released in 2017.

The Diamond Gem Awards is back for its 2017 edition with a whole new list of nominees that will be voted by the comic book retailers of the direct market.

DC, Marvel and Dark Horse Comics are some of the marquee nominees in the race for the top honours at the awards. Some of the coveted prizes include comic book publisher of the year, toy manufacturer of the year, game manufacturer of the year and many more; where as the comic of the year list entails prices under $3 as well as over $3.

As many as 32 nominees are competing at the 2017 Diamond Gem Awards across 25 different categories, whereas a few reprinted series, that have been captivating the audience for a long time, are in the reckoning too.

The likes of Batman #24 (DC Comics), Edge of Venomverse #1 (Marvel Comics), The Walking Dead #167 (Image Comics), X-O Manowar #1 (Valiant Entertainment) and Star Trek TNG: Mirror Broken #1 (IDW Publishing) are among the many nominated for several categories.