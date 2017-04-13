DHX Media’s Wildbrain appointed exclusive global manager of TUBA n’s Larva Tuba YouTube channel

WildBrain, a leading online kids’ network with expertise in connecting content owners to advertisers through advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms, has been appointed as the exclusive global manager of TUBA n’s YouTube channel for its short-form CGI-animated, slapstick comedy series, Larva (Season 1: 104 x 2′ / Season 2: 52 x 4′ / Season 3: 104 x 2′).

Under the exclusive agreement, WildBrain will manage the Larva TUBA channel, providing content production services and audience development expertise. WildBrain will also focus on growing the channel worldwide, monetising viewing in all global markets, particularly in the US, and strengthening TUBA n’s relationship with YouTube influencers.



TUBA n, CEO, Kwang-Yong Kim, says: “We’ve always wanted to collaborate with WildBrain to further expand our online platform business, not just in Asia but in English-speaking countries as well. We’re seeing great results already and we can’t wait to see how both TUBA n and WildBrain will have a mutually beneficial collaboration for the long run.”

Produced by South Korea’s TUBA n, and airing on public broadcaster KBS in the territory, Larva revolves around short vignettes from the lives of Red and Yellow, two sewer-dwelling worms that are entertained and challenged by the various items and other animals that filter through the pavement grates into their world.

WildBrain, managing director, John Robson, adds: “We’re thrilled and flattered that Tuba has chosen to work with us. Finding the best content to work with remains our focus, and Larva fits that bill perfectly—first-class, language agnostic content that works superbly on YouTube. Larva is already doing well regionally, and we’re excited about the prospect of creating a massive global audience.”