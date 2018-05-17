DHX Media’s ‘Massive Monster Mayhem heads to more international territories

DHX Media is spreading the global reach of its original series, Massive Monster Mayhem, expected to release in the beginning of April 2018, with five additional broadcasters signed for season one. These include Lagardère’s Gulli TV and Canal J in France, TVE’s Clan in Spain, CiTV in the U.K. and ABC in Australia.

Massive Monster Mayhem is produced and globally distributed by DHX Media and is co-created by 7ate9 Entertainment founder Artur Spigel and Michael Chaves. The series is executive produced by DHX Media’s Steven DeNure, Anne Loi, Ken Faier and DHX Media president Josh Scherba.

“This series brings together so many things that kids love – crazy competitions, hilarious stunts, wild special effects and of course, space alien monsters who want to take over earth. Building on our strategy to engage kids with entertaining content and exciting toys, Massive Monster Mayhem unleashes the sort of unbridled energy and imaginative fun that kids crave. There’s no surprise that broadcasters continue to jump on board to help spread the mayhem,” said Scherba.

Massive Monster Mayhem is an original show for kids from age group six to 11 that combines live action and CGI animation with real competition and comedy. Each episode features three real-life kid heroes competing in a gauntlet of intergalactic battle alliance challenges to become earth’s champion and face off against Master Mayhem’s league of monsters in the ultimate Monster Mashdown. The unique series combines cutting-edge, real-time CGI and pre-visualization technology.

The consumer products licensing for the same is managed by DHX Brands, with Alpha Group as global toy licensee (excluding Asia). Massive Monster Mayhem toys are expected to launch at retail in 2018.

The new broadcast agreements build on the global momentum which launched on Nicktoons in the U.S. and Family Channel in Canada last autumn will see new episodes premiering this summer. And, winter will have DHX Media announcing a global broadcast deal for more than 140 territories with Nickelodeon International and a multi-territory toy deal with Alpha Group for the brand.