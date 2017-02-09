DHX Media brings in fresh studio and distribution management teams

DHX Media, one of the world’s leading independent, pure-play children’s content company, has appointed seasoned management members to integrate its studio and distribution teams and enhance synergies across its businesses in an attempt to propel its global growth strategies.

Anne Loi has been named executive vice president, global operations, and will oversee all studio and distribution group operations as well as global technical services and business analytics. Josh Scherba has been appointed to the position of executive vice president, distribution and content, with overall responsibility for creating and selling winning kids’ and family content. Loi and Scherba will report to DHX Media, president and chief operating officer, Steven DeNure.

In addition, Stephanie Betts has been named senior vice president, development and current series, reporting to Josh Scherba. Betts will continue leading the company’s development slate and in her new position will also take an active role in the creative oversight of production for all DHX Media original content.

Ken Faier becomes senior vice president and executive producer, DHX content, reporting to Steven DeNure, and will continue his focus on new business, interactive and brand development.

DHX Media, president and chief operating, Steven DeNure said: “Anne and Josh have been with DHX Media since day one and this integration of our studio and distribution leadership consolidates their strengths. With Stephanie at their side, along with our deep team of highly creative production professionals and a veteran distribution team, we have a fantastic group focused on creating great kids’ content.”

All changes to the management team are effective immediately.