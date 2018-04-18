DHX Media appoints new executives

DHX Media, a global children’s content company announced the appointment of Aaron Ames to the position of chief operating officer (COO). Josh Scherba has been promoted to president, and Anne Loi has been promoted to the newly created role of chief commercial officer (CCO). DHX Media co-founder, Steven DeNure will be transitioning out of his role as president and COO within the next month.

“These changes are part of our succession plan. I have been working with Josh and Anne for the past 18 years, and I know they will excel in these well-deserved new roles.” said DeNure.”

In his role as COO, Ames will be responsible for the company’s overall operations and will oversee its broadcast channels, DHX Television, and its licensing agency, CPLG. As president, Scherba will oversee the company’s content business, including development, production and distribution, as well as its YouTube-based kids’ network, WildBrain. As CCO, Loi will oversee key external partnerships, content production and financing, and business analytics.

“We have added operational depth to our senior team with the appointment of Aaron, and aligned key content and distribution responsibilities under Josh and Anne to leverage and focus their strengths. I look forward to working with all three, along with the rest of the senior management team, as we embark on the next chapter in DHX Media’s story” said DHX Media executive chair and CEO Michael Donovan.

Ames has a long history with DHX Media, having served for a period as chief integration officer, and Cookie Jar Entertainment’s CFO. His proficiency and discipline in operational and finance matters have become evident through his subsequent work with the company.

“After an exceptional 35-year career, Steven has decided that it’s time to enjoy his successes. We are grateful for his contribution to DHX Media and we wish him well in the future,” quoted Donovan.