DHX media appoints industry veteran Jerry Diaz as new VP distribution

DHX Media Ltd has announced the appointment of Jerry Diaz as VP Distribution. In this role, Diaz will have direct responsibility for managing the global sales and distribution business at DHX Media, and will report to Josh Scherba, EVP, Content and Distribution, who holds overall responsibility for creating and selling winning kids’ and family content for the company.

Bringing more than three decades of experience, Jerry Diaz is a veteran of the global content distribution business. He joins DHX Media after more than seven years leading global sales and distribution at Corus Entertainment’s animation arm, Nelvana Enterprises, where as VP of worldwide sales and distribution, he also sold directly into Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Spain, Portugal and South America.

Prior to Nelvana, Diaz ran his own distribution company for two years, representing various producers, including TV-Loonland (TVL), Evergreen Entertainment and Scholastic Entertainment in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. This followed an eight-year stint with TVL, five years at Heart Entertainment and seven years with the ABC Distribution Company, where he sold the international rights to ABC-produced programs, as well as the Academy Awards, Super Bowl and Indy 500.

Based in Toronto, ON, Diaz hails originally from New Jersey, and holds a BA in Communications from William Paterson University.

In his new role at DHX Media, Diaz will work closely with Josh Scherba and the rest of the distribution team to sell DHX Media’s growing library of outstanding kids’ and family content to the global audience.

“Jerry’s reputation and relationships in the kids’ content world are exceptional,” said JoshScherba. “I have had the privilege of knowing Jerry personally for over 15 years and am thrilled to have him bring his experience and talent to DHX Media. We anticipate he will bring great benefits working alongside our stellar distribution team and help to provide key insights into the global market for our leading content development team.”

“I’ve had a strong peer relationship with Josh and the DHX Media team for many years in the kids’ content space,” said Jerry Diaz. “I am excited about what DHX has to offer its customers and am thrilled to be joining a respected and seasoned team, well-liked for their relentless pursuit of excellence in the growing kids’ content arena.”

Diaz’s appointment follows the integration of DHX Media’s Studios and Distribution management teams in February 2017. At that time, Anne Loi was named EVP, Global Operations, with responsibility for overseeing all studio and distribution group operations and Josh Scherba was appointed EVP, Content and Distribution, with Stephanie Betts appointed SVP, Development and Current Series, reporting to Scherba.